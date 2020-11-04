589 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 589 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $491.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $501.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

