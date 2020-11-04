3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

3M (NYSE:MMM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $165.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

