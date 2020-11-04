345,406 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 345,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,091,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,234,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,098,000 after purchasing an additional 790,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,119,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,205,000 after purchasing an additional 133,778 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,003,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after purchasing an additional 497,866 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.