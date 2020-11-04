2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.27.

TWOU opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,238,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,056,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 645,766 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in 2U by 0.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,801,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,206,000 after acquiring an additional 41,224 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,410,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,393,000 after acquiring an additional 404,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,768,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,882,000 after acquiring an additional 103,480 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

