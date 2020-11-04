21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

VNET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of VNET opened at $23.97 on Friday. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($2.66). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. The business had revenue of $161.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

