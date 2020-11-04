1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SRCE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in 1st Source by 515.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.