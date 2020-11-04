155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.
155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.55 million.
155675 has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.
Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. National Bank Financial upgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital upgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.
About 155675 (BLD.TO)
Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.
