155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.55 million.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

155675 has a 52 week low of C$49.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.88, for a total value of C$1,461,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,076,136.80. Also, Director Ian Douglas Sutcliffe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.76, for a total value of C$98,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,805. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,680 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLD. National Bank Financial upgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital upgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.