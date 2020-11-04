155675 (BLD.TO) (BLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.55 million.

155675 has a 52-week low of C$49.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Roth Capital upgraded 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In other 155675 (BLD.TO) news, Director Ian Douglas Sutcliffe sold 5,000 shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.76, for a total value of C$98,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,805. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 70,000 shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.88, for a total value of C$1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,076,136.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,680.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

