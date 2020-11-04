$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.60. Greif reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

GEF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of GEF opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Greif has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the second quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Greif by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

