$0.31 EPS Expected for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.33. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in PGT Innovations by 180.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PGT Innovations by 402.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PGT Innovations by 47.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74.

PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

