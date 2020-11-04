$0.17 EPS Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a PE ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 1.50. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,390,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the period. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.