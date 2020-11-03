Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Standard Life plc provides asset management and long-term savings solutions. The company’s product and service includes pensions, individual savings accounts, investment bonds and mutual funds. It also offers life assurance, investment trust, wealth management and support services. Standard Life plc is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY opened at $11.50 on Friday. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.334 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.66%.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

