Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKR. ValuEngine cut Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $820.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $28.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,547,000 after buying an additional 431,243 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,923,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,965,000 after acquiring an additional 832,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 466,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 501,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

