Zacks Investment Research Lowers Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Karuna Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 2.54. Karuna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $377,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,350,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,955,858. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 98.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

