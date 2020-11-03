Zacks Investment Research Lowers Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Irhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.50.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $212.00 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $261.05. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.48 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $1,044,009.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,884.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total transaction of $4,027,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,601,222.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,442 shares of company stock worth $20,106,646. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 278.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $222,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,057,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

