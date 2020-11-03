Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

HTCMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hitachi Construction Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $48.85 on Friday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and used equipment, as well as mine management systems.

