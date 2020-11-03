Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

ASHTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.00.

ASHTY opened at $150.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.22. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $157.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

