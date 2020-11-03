Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABEV. TheStreet raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $3.70.

ABEV stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 888,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 77,550 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,889,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,694,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.