Zacks Investment Research Lowers ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

ACCO opened at $5.71 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $539.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.