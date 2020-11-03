Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $51.55 on Friday. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28.

About BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.