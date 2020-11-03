Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post $0.78 EPS

Analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.98. The Timken posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Timken.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Timken in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Timken in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The Timken has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other The Timken news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 7,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $378,193.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,084.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 7,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $425,090.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,172.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,141 shares of company stock worth $6,561,102. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of The Timken during the third quarter worth $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 9.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Timken by 36.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of The Timken by 15.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Timken by 1.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 228,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.