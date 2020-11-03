Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.05 Million

Brokerages expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to post sales of $321.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.00 million and the lowest is $311.10 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted sales of $242.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $610.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

