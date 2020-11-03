Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Acer Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acer Therapeutics.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACER. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 146,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $544,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

