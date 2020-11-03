Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, CLSA raised Yamaha Motor from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.33. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yamaha Motor

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

