XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XCel Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

XCel Brands stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. XCel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. XCel Brands had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XCel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of XCel Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

