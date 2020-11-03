World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $67.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $50,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.