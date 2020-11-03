World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.67.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $93,270.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,170.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $184,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,959 shares of company stock worth $750,808. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

