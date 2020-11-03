WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.48.

WETF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 119,607 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 91,255 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WETF opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.04 million, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

