William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded William Hill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded William Hill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get William Hill alerts:

Shares of WIMHY opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.28. William Hill has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.