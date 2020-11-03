Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

WLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

In other news, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,010. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

