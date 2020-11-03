WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Truist

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price reduced by Truist from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEX. Mizuho started coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of WEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.41.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $128.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $236.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.99.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 40.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 33,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

