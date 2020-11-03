Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) vs. Raymond James (OTCMKTS:RJF) Financial Comparison

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Raymond James and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James 2 5 2 1 2.20 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raymond James currently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.59%. Given Raymond James’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Raymond James is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility & Risk

Raymond James has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Raymond James and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James $8.02 billion 1.34 $1.03 billion $7.40 10.60 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Raymond James shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Raymond James shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Raymond James and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James 10.75% 13.04% 2.06% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Raymond James beats Wetouch Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Wetouch Technology

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

