Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $28.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

