Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by Truist from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $42.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 876.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

