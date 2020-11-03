Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allakos (ALLK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ: ALLK) in the last few weeks:

10/30/2020 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

10/28/2020 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/22/2020 – Allakos had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lifesci Capital.

10/21/2020 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

10/13/2020 – Allakos was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

10/13/2020 – Allakos was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ALLK stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.01. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Allakos by 66.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Allakos by 33.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Allakos by 50.0% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

