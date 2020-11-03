Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wayfair to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.20.

W stock opened at $255.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.46 and a 200-day moving average of $232.91.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.57, for a total value of $5,171,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 629,666 shares of company stock valued at $188,746,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Wayfair by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

