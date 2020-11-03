Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WTRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Watford from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Watford currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Watford alerts:

Watford stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Watford has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.44. On average, research analysts forecast that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Watford by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Watford by 17.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Watford by 53.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Watford by 78.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.