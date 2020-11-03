Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.79.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Argus upped their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.