Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,481,000 after acquiring an additional 302,213 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $333,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.4% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 44,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $110.67 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

