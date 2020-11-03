Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Get Wah Fu Education Group alerts:

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.