Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNNVF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

