Vistra (VST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vistra (NYSE:VST) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Vistra to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VST opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

