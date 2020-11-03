Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.78 and a 200-day moving average of $193.99. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.10.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

