Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

VFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.63 million, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 27.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 866,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 185,733 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 591,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

