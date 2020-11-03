VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $25.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 131,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 609.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,019 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in VICI Properties by 17.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in VICI Properties by 14.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

