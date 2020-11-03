VerusCoin Trading Up 6% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $21.66 million and approximately $17,477.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00077383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00198387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00029513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.26 or 0.01120994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 58,239,648 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

