Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $257.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $267.00 to $257.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRTX. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $207.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $195.11 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

