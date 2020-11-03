Veritiv (VRTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.58. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.05 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.03. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $24.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

