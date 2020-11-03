Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VBTX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Veritex stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Veritex has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other news, insider Jeff Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $33,516.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Veritex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 214,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

