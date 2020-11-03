Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Downgraded by UBS Group to “In-Line”

UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a buy rating to an in-line rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.55.

VAR opened at $172.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.63, for a total value of $6,716,515.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,969,538.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.31, for a total transaction of $1,272,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,501.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,537 shares of company stock worth $8,384,384 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

